Suspect arrested by Bakersfield Police

A former Taft man was arrested by Bakersfield Police on multiple counts of child molestation.

Eddie Gene Fowler, 62, is facing three counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to the Kern County Sheriff's jail and the Kern County Superior Court websites.

The BPD said Fowler was arrested after police were called to the 8200 block of Ipswich Way on Aug. 23 to investigated allegations of sexual abuse against three juvenile victims ranging in age from 9 to 12.

Fowler was arrested the next day. He is being held on $150,000 bail.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 30