Defendant's bail set at $1.5 million

The man accused of stabbing a Taft man to death and seriously injuring a second man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges at is first court appearance this week.

Alan Oaks is charged with stabbing Danny Wayne Barham to death on Aug. 21 in Tupman.

A second victim, who has not been publicly identified, was critically injured

Not guilty pleas were also entered for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon counts

Bail for Oaks was set at $1.5 million.

His next scheduled court appearances are Oct. 1 for a pretrial hearing and Oct. 2 for a preliminary hearing.