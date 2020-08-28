The Immanuel Christian Child Development Center announced that it is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program offered by the United State Department of Agriculture.

The program allows the center to be reimbursed for food costs, which in turn allowed for lower center fees, a public service announcement made from ICCDC said.

ICCDC is asking for families to sign and return the meal benefit form to the center, but notes it is not required in order to participate in the program.

“All children in our center receive their meals at no separate charge, but the determination of eligibility category affects the amount of funding received by our center,” a public announcement from ICCDC reads.

For more information contact the center at 760-446-4505.