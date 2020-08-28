Ridgecrest phone services were disrupted Thursday after a fiber optic cable was damaged off of China Lake Boulevard and Dolphin Avenue.

“Our area is experiencing a major disruption of service that has affected phone lines, cell phone providers, and internet providers. The Ridgecrest Police Department is also affected,” RPD said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the outage stating on Twitter and Facebook that “area code 760 landlines are down, including the ability to make emergency calls to 911.”

For emergencies in Ridgecrest please call 760-449-9611 or 760-499-9651 until 911 service is restored, which was expected Thursday night.