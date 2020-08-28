Shots fired at control panel and tank vandalized with paint

Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit are seeking the public's help in solving a pair of vandalism cases near Taft.

On Aug. 13 between midnight and 10 a.m. unknown suspects vandalized an oil tank located near Highway 119 and Harrison Street with green, purple and black spray paint. Estimated cost of property damage is $1,000. Contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2020-05001872.

Four days later, on Aug. 17, between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., unknown suspects vandalized an electrical panel for an oilfield water pump located near Honolulu Road and Airport Road, by shooting at the panel. Property damage and loss was unknown at this time. If anyone has any information, contact Miller Refer to case #2020-00115324.