The Ridgecrest City Council will be holding its regular meeting next Wednesday, Sept. 2. At press time Friday the meeting was planned to be virtual, with no public allowed to attend physically. Council members and staff also have the option of calling in.

The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. On the agenda are four action items: a second reading of a municipal code ordinance regarding home occupation permits, a first reading of a municipal code amendment referring to conflict of interest, a resolution authorizing a transit title VI plan update for 2020 and the usual discussion regarding the city's participation in the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority.

A closed session is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live. Videos are available for playback after the meeting, usually the following day.

The public can call in at 760-499-5010. Written comments can be submitted prior to the meeting via email at rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or by mail to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those sending comments are asked to state which agenda item their comment refers to.

The City Council agenda, minutes and video webpage can be viewed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council

See the Daily Independent's September 2 edition for more on this meeting.