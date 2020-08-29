The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information that would help officers locate 35-year-old Matthew David Hays, who is wanted after pointing a firearm at officers. He fled into the desert Northwest of Pearsonville on Monday afternoon, deputies said.

ICSO reported that on Monday shortly after 2 p.m. officers responded to calls of a man brandishing a firearm just north of Pearsonville off of Highway 395.

According to police, a witness who was on the shoulder of Highway 395 changing a flat tire saw Hays on the ground holding a rifle pointed toward his vehicle. That witness said that they themselves ended up firing a warning shot, from a registered handgun, in attempts to scare off the man.

“[They] described being afraid for their lives and began to slowly drive away southbound,” the report reads, without having finished the tire change.

After police arrived at Hays’ residence, he appeared from his trailer holding a black rifle with a scope.

Law enforcement said they told Hays to drop the firearm multiple times, and at one point Hays even ran toward law enforcement while pointing his gun.

Soon after, he walked into the desert.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter found Hays but was forced to refuel at one point and lost sight of him. A search of an abandoned building nearby led officers to Hays’ clothing.

Hays is a white male that is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Officers ask that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Hays to call ICSO at 760-878-0383, option 4.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Mono Sheriff’s Office, CHP, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service Law Enforcement Office, Liberty Ambulance and Olancha Volunteer Fire Department all assisted ICSO.