We all know that 2020 is a most unusual year. Because of COVID-19, most families have had to adjust to new ways of working and learning, and we depend on the internet more than ever.

Many of us are concerned about the impact on the education of students in our community. We know that K-12 students need to have access to a reliable broadband connection. Even when schools resume a “normal” routine, students need the internet for homework, student projects, and a variety of online learning.

If the parents are challenged with tight or shrinking budgets, the family may not have a home internet connection. Most internet service providers (ISPs) offer subsidized programs to help those student families. My company, Mediacom, has Connect2Compete (C2C). It is a low-cost, high-speed internet service for families who have at least one student who is eligible for free or reduced school lunches.

Some families in Ridgecrest and Inyokern have been using Connect2Compete for more than a year, but more are eligible. My co-workers and I hope more families will sign-up because Connect2Compete can help prevent learning gaps while keeping students connected. Information is available at: www.mediacomC2C.com.

Anthony Sobieski

Sr. Manager Technical Operations

Ridgecrest