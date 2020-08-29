Last week, the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education held its regular meeting. The timing comes right after the schools launched for reopening — virtually.

Sierra Sands Superintendent Dave Ostash took a moment during the superintendent’s report to praise the hard work of all involved in the district's process of reopening.

“I want to start by issuing some very hearty commendations to the Sierra Sands Family,” Ostash began.

Many thanks

Ostash started his report by thanking the Board of Education for all their efforts during the spring and summer in order to launch a distance learning platform.

“So we, we in the district, all 600 employees, really appreciate your commitment. Each of you, each of the four of you, we are just very thankful we have a board of education that is engaged and impassioned in the work you do to provide the guidance that you do for us,” Ostash said.

He went on to also thank the district staff — who have been working seven days a week, preparing and implementing the use of a virtual environment this fall. Ostash then thanked schools for meeting the needs of their students, stating the principals and employees of each school exhibited self-reliance, and professionalism.

“It’s not lost on me, or my team, that moving into a virtual environment is a huge commitment and a big change for families. It’s disruptive, it’s hard, and in many times it requires a new commitment and sacrifice,” Ostash then said, thanking the students and families for their cooperation.

Last, Ostash thanked a handful of SSUSD staff, including Michelle Savko (assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction), Brian Auld (assistant superintendent

of human resources), Pamela Smith (assistant superintendent of business and support services), Paul Delbick (executive director, Sierra Sands SELPA) and Donnie Morrison (chief technology officer).

“So many things are going so incredibly well … I can’t express my thanks adequately enough hope these words are received and felt. We need to pause, even if it is brief to celebrate these successes.”

Following his words, Trustee Kurt Rockwell jumped into the conversation: “In almost 15 years on the board, that’s is probably the most information-filled, and heart-felt delivery of that information that I have ever heard,” Rockwell said.

Special Education needs

After his thanks, Ostash pivoted directly into special education and a new waiver program that he believes that district could benefit from.

“We are very eager … to follow that new waiver program because we will be the first in the bunch to leverage that bargaining opportunity … We need to better serve our most needy students,” he said.

His comments come after Trustee Bill Farris spoke about his concerns regarding needs of special needs students, and if they are being met, at the beginning of the meeting.

Nutritional Services

One concerning statistic that was mentioned during the meeting was the amount of meals that SSUSD is serving each day. Ordinarily, staff serves 2,000 lunches each day. But obviously, these are not ordinary times. Despite distance learning, SSUSD is only down 49 students in comparison to last year.

That being said, the staff was serving more free meals from March through May at about 1,200 a day, according to Ostash. During those months, lunches were being provided for free by the district. Now that school has resumed, many students pay for their meals as if they were on campus, although some have a reduced price and some have free lunch depending on income and school.

Last Monday, schools served 208 lunches and 351 breakfasts. On Tuesday, they served 354 lunches and 451 breakfasts.

“When you recognize that over 50 percent of our student population qualifies for the free or reduced federal lunch program, and you have numbers of 300-400, you can make a clear distinction that we are underserving our most needy students, nutritionally,” Ostash said.

There could be numerous reasons for this, all speculation, but the district is thinking of ways to identify potential barriers families may be facing.

“I have seen a lot of positive comments… a lot of, ‘thank you’s for the hard work that everybody is doing.’ Understanding that, you know, we are doing a lot better than we were doing in the Spring,” Rockwell said.

“But that there is still a long way to go, and a lot to do.”