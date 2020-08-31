Jesus Gonzalez, 29, of Bakersfield was sentenced to 188 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 841, United States Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced in a news release.

According to court documents, from April to May 2019 Gonzalez distributed pound quantities of methamphetamine during separate transactions. Gonzalez pled guilty to a two-count indictment on February 20, 2020. In his written plea agreement, Gonzalez acknowledged selling five pounds of methamphetamine on April 10 and 17, 2019 and on May 3, 2019. He was detained as of the date of his guilty plea.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Bakersfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Newman is prosecuting the case.