Home occupation permits for hairdressers and barbers and those preparing "cottage foods" will be on the agenda at 6 p.m. tonight when the Ridgecrest City Council holds its virtual meeting. "Cottage foods" are certain foods considered low-risk in preparation such as canned jams.

The meeting will be held at council chambers at City Hall. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the public is not allowed to attend in person but can watch the meeting live online and call in to make comments (see details below).

The home permit amendment was approved by the Planning Commission July 28 and two readings must be approved by council for it to be enacted. The first reading of the amendment was approved by council August 19.

Council will hear (or waive) a second reading the amendment tonight. If approved it will not go into effect immediately.

The municipal code amendment, if passed, will remove restrictions on permits for beauticians, cosmetologists and barbers and "cottage food" home kitchens. It would allow a home barber or cosmetologist one chair or booth to be used by a manicurist, esthetician, electrologist or hair stylist or colorist.

It is unclear how many beauticians or barbers would be able to take advantage of the code amendment. Other regulations would still apply, including not permitting any room or part of a room in which cosmetology services are performed to be used for residential purposes. Also forbidden would be use for "any other purpose that would tend to make the room unsanitary, unhealthy, or unsafe, or endanger the health and safety of the consuming public," according to the 2020 Board of Barbering and Cosmetology Act and Regulations book

Establishments would also be required to have an entrance separate from entrances to private quarters, as well as at least one public toilet, according to the regulations book, which is online at https://www.barbercosmo.ca.gov/laws_regs/index.shtml

Also on the agenda Wednesday, council will be asked to approve a municipal code amendment relating to conflict of interest.

If approved the amendment would delete the job titles of chief administrative officer; administrative services director, associate planner, assistant planner, building inspector, city planner, and support services manager, according to a staff report. The following job titles would be added: administrative assistant I – CED; administrative assistant I – P&R; administrative assistant I – PD; animal shelter supervisor; information technology manager; park maintenance supervisor; public works supervisor; transit service coordinator; planning commissioners and city attorney.

Other job titles would be changed as follows: “public works supervisor” to “assistant public works director;" “wastewater treatment supervisor” to “chief plant operator;" “finance director” to “director of finance;" “recreation supervisor director” to “director of parks & recreation" and “captain” to “police captain."

The amended code would also identify categories of disclosure for each designated employee according to the report.

The city reviews its conflicts of interest code every two years to determine if it accurately reflects employees designated to file a Form 700 — or statement of economic interests — according to the report.

Also on the agenda, council will discuss the city's future participation in the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority. This is apparently the item requested by Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens who said at the previous council meeting that if the IWVGA's basin replenishment fee passed she wanted to look into the city dropping out of the groundwater authority.

The usual item in which council discusses and gives direction to the city's representative to the IWVGA Council Member Scott Hayman is not listed on today’s agenda.

The monthly COVID-19 update is now listed as part of the city manager's report which takes place near the end of the meeting.

Other than approval of minutes, the only other agenda items listed are updating and implementing the Ridgecrest Transit Title VI plan for 2020 and authorizing the destruction of certain accounting records, which is listed on the consent calendar.

A closed session is scheduled for 5 p.m. On the agenda is one item of anticipated legislation.

Meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live. Videos are available for playback after the meeting, usually the following day.

The public can call in at 760-499-5010. Written comments can be submitted prior to the meeting via email at rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or by mail to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W.

California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those sending comments are asked to state which agenda item their comment refers to.

The City Council agenda, minutes and video webpage can be viewed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council.