"You are all a lost generation." — Gertrude Stein quoted by Ernest Hemingway in the epigraph to "The Sun Also Rises"

By all accounts, the World War I era was no picnic to live through.

This was when by their own accounts an entire generation lost faith in the ideals that had guided previous eras. The cause was World War I, which left many confused and scarred — mentally and sometimes physically. They were likely suffering from PTSD but as the term had not been coined yet they had little recourse other than to become disillusioned, drink and wear cool clothes.

A lot of them drank quite a lot. According to F. Scott Fitzgerald, despite Prohibition nearly everyone drank and the more in tune with the times they were the more they drank.

Others simply pondered how to face a lifetime in a world that had seen such ugly violence and in which many long-standing, cherished ideals seem to have been demolished.

The moniker applied to these folks was "The Lost Generation."

The title meant what it sounds like. Specifically it referred to a group of American writers who became expatriates and moved to Europe after World War I. These included Sherwood Anderson, Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and others.

In more general terms it applies to the post-war generation as a whole, trying to make sense of the post-war world.

Gertrude Stein gets credit for coining the term and Hemingway popularized it and enlarged on the theme in many of his works.

What's interesting about this time period is that it produced a disproportionate amount of "important" literature. Students studying for the Advanced Placement exam in English, for example, are advised to bone up on Lost Generation World War I era authors. One study website notes that most of the literary works most frequently cited between 1971 and 2014 were actually written during the Lost Generation era.

So at least bad times led to good literature. Could this be the case again?

Subsequent groups have been named the new Lost Generations, young people attempting to establish themselves during and after the Great Recession of 2007-2009 for instance.

But it seems pretty obvious that the pandemic generation has the best claim to the title. And this time the chaos and confusion seems to be impacting all ages, in ways it will likely take decades to unravel.

Young people seem unlikely to die from COVID-19, but have been asked to forgo rites of passage such as prom and graduations, not to mention enrolling in college.

People with families are being forced to embrace homeschooling their kids while somehow doing their own jobs. People losing jobs due to COVID-19 struggle to stay housed while not getting paid. Small business owners with decades of success are being forced to shut down and many older folks are just staying home 24/7 because of their higher risk of death from the virus.

Added to that, we are all denied the catharsis of group activities and big events. At least Hemingway's lost souls got to drink in bars and attend bullfights. (Although I don't condone harming animals for entertainment.) Fitzgerald's Gatsby got to throw big parties and everyone else got to attend. They may have been disillusioned but at least they had lots of company.

And they all got to look great doing it. The 1920s is known as the first (and arguably the best) era in modern fashion. These people may have been lost and searching but they did it in style.

Most of us, by comparison, are confronting our existential crisis alone with an overgrown haircut and only Tiger King and twinkies for company.

Of course this may present a problem.

There seems a connection between the precise and streamlined clothing styles and sleek short haircuts of the 1920s and Hemingway and Fitzgerald's sharp, streamlined prose. If 2020 were a novel, it would read more like a document translated from a PDF file — filled with errors, pictures that didn't load and links going nowhere.

But I still think we should be creative anyway. If difficult times lead to great art, we may be in luck. Maybe abstract painting -- the kind that makes no sense whatsoever — will make a big comeback. Or surrealist literature. "Waiting for Godot" could be reworked as "Waiting for the vaccine" or even "Waiting for the election."

In any case, we shouldn't despair. If nothing else those great novels of the past are available for cheap or free, so at least we can compare ourselves to others dealing with trying times.

And there is one more ray of hope.

As I write this it appears barbershops and beauty salons are once again allowed to see clients indoors. In my book this is a very good thing. As the 1920s writers have taught us, everything is easier to deal with when you have a good haircut.