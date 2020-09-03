One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting that occurred between 7 and 7:10 a.m. Thursday morning at Highway 14 and Redrock Randsburg Road next to Jawbone Canyon, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office PIO Lt. Joel Swanson.

Officers responded to a call at 6:52 a.m. about an adult male walking with a firearm on Highway 14, near Redrock Randsburg Road according to Swanson.

It was also reported that two vehicles were in the area and possibly related to the male.

The first deputy arrived on scene at about 7:00 am and pulled behind one of the described vehicles.

An adult male exited the vehicle “with a firearm brandishing it at the deputy,” and in response, the officer fired on an unnamed person who did not survive, according to Swanson. The deputy involved was unharmed.

A shotgun was located with the suspect by homicide detectives upon arriving on the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The involved deputy was placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Highway 14 was closed temporarily through Red Rock Canyon, though both southbound and one northbound lane were later reopened.

Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

Note: this story has been updated to provide more specific information.