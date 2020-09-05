The Ridgecrest City Council on Wednesday approved a first reading of a municipal code amendment refining the list of city positions subject to conflict of interest reporting requirements. The ordinance amendment must pass a second reading before it becomes part of the municipal code.

The two resolutions were passed unanimously by the four council members present. Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens was absent due to illness according to Mayor Peggy Breeden.

The city conflict of interest code lists employees designated to file a Form 700, or a Statement of Economic Interest. Those in identified city positions are required to report various financial interests and property ownership with the purpose of identifying potential conflicts according to Asst. City Attorney Lloyd Pilchen.

Changes to the existing code included adding positions to the list, putting positions in alphabetical order and making "a few linguistic tweaks here and there," said Pilchen.

The staff report summarized the changes as follows: Job titles deleted included chief administrative officer; administrative services director; associate planner; assistant planner; building inspector; city planner, and support services manager.

Job titles added included administrative assistant I – CED; administrative assistant I – P&R; administrative assistant I – PD; animal shelter supervisor; information technology manager; park maintenance supervisor, public works supervisor, transit service coordinator, planning commissioners and city attorney.

Job titles changed included“public works supervisor” to “assistant public works director;" “wastewater treatment supervisor” to “chief plan operator;" “finance director” to “director of finance;" “recreation supervisor director” to “director of parks & recreation” and “captain” to “police captain."

In some cases the same position was identified by a different name, according to Pilchen.

The amended code also identifies categories of disclosure for each designated employee and contains other changes in language.

The political reform act requires that the city of Ridgecrest review the conflict of interest code every two years.

"I found it interesting that Planning Commission was not listed before and it is now. I thought they were required anyway," Vice Mayor Michael Mower said.

"They are required and I honestly don't know why it was not listed before," Pilchen said.

The meeting was held virtually with no in-person public attendance. Public comments were taken over the phone, but there was no public comment on this item.

Note: there was no COVID-19 update at the Sept. 2 council meeting.