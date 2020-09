Trash and recycling services will be delayed one day in observance of Labor Day.

Waste Management’s curbside residential and commercial trash and recycling pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day, according to a news release from Waste Management.

Customers should place their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 12.

Customer service is available at 760-463-6024.