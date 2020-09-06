The Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District will meet Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9:10-11:10 a.m. in the large conference room of the Bureau of Land Management office, 300 S. Richmond Road in Ridgecrest. Due to distancing requirements at the BLM, members of the public are encouraged to attend remotely.

Dial-in: 551-240-6749, no access code required

Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/ekcrcd3

BLM large conference room, 300 S. Richmond, Ridgecrest

Anyone having trouble dialing into the meeting, is asked to text 'Call Me' to the dial-in number above and you will be called into the conference. Message and data rates may apply.

Due to space restrictions at the BLM, members of the public are encouraged to attend remotely

or email written comments or questions in advance of the meeting. If you will attend in person, please email ekcrcd@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting.

BLM doors will be opened for the meeting at 9 a.m., but will remain locked after 9:10 a.m.

(After that time you will need to make entry arrangements with BLM.) Attendees will sign in at the front desk while maintaining a social distance of 6 feet (sign-out also required). In the event that a social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained, masks will be required.

The meeting agenda is available at https://www.ekcrcd.org. Among the items are a discussion of the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority’s replenishment fee and transient pool/fallowing program.