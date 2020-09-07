A red flag warning is in effect through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Sierra Nevada, foothills and Tehachapi mountains.

Breezy northwest winds are expected this afternoon especially across the Kern County mountains and desert areas and will likely bring critical fire weather conditions to these areas. Fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and could exhibit dangerous fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Near-record-high temperatures expected in Ridgecrest today, with an expected high of 111 degrees. The Ridgecrest Cooling Center is at the Kerr McGee Center at 100 W. California Ave. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cooling center is only active when temperatures reach 108 degrees and above. Temperature checks will be taken and masks are required to enter the building. Social distancing will be required, except for people from the same household.

On Tuesday, a trough of low pressure will bring easterly winds through the Tehachapi Mountains and northeasterly winds through the Serra Nevada. Some gusts in the Sierra Nevada could approach 30-40 mph Tuesday morning and afternoon. Critically dry fuels in these areas will result in a greater threat of fire ignitions as well as rapid fire growth and dangerous fire behavior.

Strong high pressure will continue to bring hot and dry conditions across the Central California Interior today.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Maximum temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees expected.

Affected areas include Lake Isabella, Central Sierra Foothills, Tehachapi area, Sequoia Kings, Southern Sierra Foothills, Central Sierra, North Kings River and Fort Tejon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.