Man's motorcycle and car collide

A critically injured motorcyclist was airlifted from a Ford City intersection on Monday after he collided with a car.

The victim suffered major injuries in the collision with an SUV at the intersection of Pierce and Elm Streets just before 3:30 p.m.

A medivac helicopter was sent to the scene because the nearest ground ambulance was in the metro Bakersfield area, firefighters said.

Ambulances in Taft had transported two patients earlier in the afternoon.

Details on the accident were not immediately available. Check taftmidwaydriller.com for updates.