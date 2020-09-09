Driver was being chased by Santa Maria officers. Suspect is in custody

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle from the Santa Maria area Wednesday morning area ended with a crash on Grocer Grade and a suspect in custody, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Few details were immediately available, but the CHP said officers from the Santa Maria office were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle headed eastbound on Highway 166 towards Cuyama just before 10 a.m.

About 20 minutes later, the suspect vehicle went off the road near the upper break check in the area of Highway 166 and Soda Lake Road and the suspect was in custody, the CHP said.

Firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched to check the suspect.

At one point in the pursuit, officers backed off the chase because of unsafe passing by the suspect, officers said.

