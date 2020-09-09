The Indian Wells Valley Water District is holding a virtual special board meeting at 1 p.m. today.

Item 7, the last before the meeting adjourns, is a closed session to discuss conference with legal counsel regarding one item of potential litigation as well as one matter described as existing litigation between Mojave Pistachios, LLC and the Indian Wells Valley Water District, a Kern County Superior Court Case.

The open meeting agenda has routine items including public questions and comments with no other specific information.

Public participation will be limited to online video conference calls. To join this meeting via video conference visit WEBEX.com, click join in the upper right-hand corner, and input the meeting information as directed.

For further instructions use the provided link (https://help.webex.com/en-us/WBX77420/How-Do-I-Join-

as-Guest-Using-Cisco-Webex-Meetings-Online) and read the directions under “To join as a guest”.

Meeting number: 126 586 8586

Password: Board