Almost 3,000 customers have no electricity

Much of Taft lost power at midday Wednesday.

The lights went out at noon, and a few minutes later, PG&E said nearly 3,000 customers in a wide swath of the city were in the dark.

PG&E said it is till determining the cause of the outage, and it said power should be restored to all customers by 3 p.m.

PG&E said 2,984 customers were without service.