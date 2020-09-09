The Sierra Sands Unified School District board of directors will be announcing each school’s Rose Award recipients, service pin recipients and retirees during Thursday night’s meeting.

The board also will have a public hearing of Resolution #4, which hones in on textbook and instructional material sufficiency among students, as well as a public hearing for the proposed learning continuity and attendance plan for the 2020-21 school.

For those with public hearing comments, email superintendent@ssusd.org or leave a voicemail at 760-499-1600 by noon on Thursday. Agendas and accompanying documents are available online at ssusd.org.

SSUSD will also meet 15 minutes prior to the regular meeting for a negotiations update.

The Sierra Sands Unified School District regular board meeting will be broadcast on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live.