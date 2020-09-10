He was injured in Aug. 30 motorcycle accident on Airport Road

A Bakersfield man injured in an Aug. 30 motorcycle crash north of Taft has died.

The Kern County Sheriff-Coroner reported than John Garcia, 65, died early Wednesday at Kern Medical.

He was injured in a solo motorcycle accident on Airport Road south of Highway 119.

The California Highway Patrol said Garcia was southbound on Airport Road one mile south of Highway 119 when he allowed his motorcycle to drift off the road, lost control, crashed and was ejected onto the dirt.