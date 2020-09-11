Two shooting incidents and a theft under investigation by RCIU

•Sometime between Aug. 26 at midnight and Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., unknown suspects stole a solar panel that charges a flow management device on an oil well located near Taft Hwy and Midway Road. Estimated property damage and loss is $1,000. If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2020-05001976.

•On Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. hours, it was reported that unknown suspects had damaged pumping equipment by shooting an electrical switch box on a well located near Airport Road and Honolulu Road, causing approximately $100 in damages. Contact Miller with any information. Refer to case #2020-05001987.

•Between Aug. 28 at at midnight and Aug. 29 at 5 a.m., someone damaged oil pumping equipment, located near Airport Road and Honolulu Road, by shooting at the unit, causing it to fail and stop production. Estimated property loss and damage was undetermined at the time of the report. If anyone has any information, contact Miller. Refer to case #2020-05002023.