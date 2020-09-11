A new Chamber of Commerce electronic billboard was approved for the northwest corner of Bowman Road and China Lake Boulevard, according to a unanimous decision by the Ridgecrest Planning Commission Sept. 3. The project must also be approved by the Ridgecrest City Council, with some details remaining to be hammered out, according to Administrative Analyst Heather Spurlock.

Four commissioners were present. Commissioner Travis Reed was absent. The decision took place at a special meeting because the previous regular meeting was cancelled due to lack of quorum.

The electronic billboard is going in at the same place as the chamber's previous billboard.

The new sign will be the same size as the previous, roughly 5 1/2 feet by 11 feet 3 inches, according to Spurlock. However, unlike the previous sign on which the electronic messaging was only part of the sign, electronic messaging will now take up the entire sign.

The new sign will be all LED and be able to feature color graphics to highlight community events and advertisements, according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tim Smith.

Spurlock reported that the chamber will use the same base but replace the top portions of the sign. The display will be freestanding with the lowest point over 11 feet off the ground.

The Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the new electronic community messaging board after a public hearing at which no members of the public weighed in. The meeting — as with all public meetings now — was virtual, but the public had the option of calling to to express their views.

The commission in July 2005 first approved the conditional use permit to place the original billboard in the city's right of way.

The original sign was "damaged at some point, at this point they're just coming back to us to replace it and upgrade it," according to Spurlock.

The billboard meets requirements such as being located in the correct commercial zone portion, not exceeding 20 by 10 feet and not being located within 300 feet of another billboard. In addition, the billboard will not project light but will be internally lit, according to Spurlock.

Spurlock said the determination was made that "it's not a danger to public health and safety."

The chamber in the past had a memorandum of understanding with the city regarding the billboard because it is in the city's right of way.

This time around the city will require a licensing agreement, "basically the same just a different kind of wording," Spurlock said. In addition the chamber will be responsible for ongoing maintenance and will need to do an encroachment permit for when they do repairs.

Spurlock said she believes the project will go to the city org committee and then to city council for final approval.

"In the past the details that were in that I believe were more along the lines of what kind of advertising and how much advertising," she said. "It wasn't a constant stream of advertising, they had to provide a certain percentage of community messaging."

Commissioner Bill Farris expressed his concern that two nearby vacant lots could be impacted by the restrictions on other billboards within 300 feet.

Spurlock said the restriction is just against another billboard and would not prevent other development.

Farris said he was concerned about potentially limiting advertisement for owners of the two parcels right in front of the billboard on China Lake boulevard.

"They could not have another billboard,” Spurlock said. She added that she doesn't think real estate signs would be classified as a billboard.

Smith shared his thoughts on the project with the DI via email Thursday.

"The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce is working on not only repairing but upgrading our Chamber Sign on the corner of China Lake Boulevard and Bowman. We are excited to bring this great resource back to Ridgecrest," he said. "The upgraded sign will provide valuable communication to all of Ridgecrest regarding upcoming community events and activities."