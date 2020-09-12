The San Diego Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest announced that the Environmental Chemical Corporation of Burlingame has been awarded a $737.84 million contract for design and construction of the South Airfield Complex at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

The announcement comes just 14 months after the base was rocked by the July 2019 earthquakes, the main reason the base needs major repairs.

“This task order award is a landmark action by the entire NAVFAC Systems Command in support of the NAWS China Lake earthquake recovery effort, and is an important part of restoring the installation to its full operational capability,” said Capt. Mike Oestereicher, NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer.

“It represents a significant portion of the funding allocated toward the overall recovery effort, and will restore lost airfield mission capability to NAWS China Lake.”

Environmental Chemical Corp. will provide the design and construction of six military construction projects. The six projects are listed as:

1. Hangar 3 replacement, Apron, Taxiway and Utilities for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation

2. Integration Laboratory

3. Air Operations Facility and Air Traffic Control Tower

4. Aircraft Parking Apron in Support of Hangar 2 replacement

5. Advanced Warfare Hangar

6. Structural/Aircraft Fire and Rescue station

“Development and award of a project this large in such a short time is virtually unprecedented, and is the culmination of the tireless efforts of an amazing team of professionals across NAVFAC and multiple stakeholders and support organizations,” said Cmdr. Dan Stokes, NAVFAC Southwest assistant operations officer.

“We look forward to getting the South Airfield construction effort underway and returning NAWS China Lake back to full operational readiness.”

Project completion is scheduled for November 2023.