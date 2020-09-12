Cerro Coso Community College will be offering a Certified Nursing Assistant course this fall.

The course will be instructed by Matt Wanta, Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting on Sep. 21. The first four weeks will be taught online through Canvas, while the fifth week students will begin lab work and rotations.

Topics include the legal and ethical responsibilities of CNAs, bedside care as well as moving and positioning residents. Practical bedside skills will be practiced by students during lab time, gaining hands-on experience. Students who pass the class with a “C” grade or better will be eligible to take the California CNA examination.

“Nursing assistants can work in a wide variety of settings: nursing homes, adult day care centers, personal homes, and assisted living facilities. A CNA fulfills basic quality-of-life needs for patients of any age, ethnicity, or gender in residential nursing care facilities or outpatient clinics,” according to a press release from CCCC.

Those who are interested must contact a counselor or educational advisor in order to register for the course (HCRS C055), as no registration will be available through admissions and records. The counseling department can be reached at 760-384-6219.