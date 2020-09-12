The city is seeking public input to help prepare a grant application for a new pool. A new community pool has topped many wish lists for community projects ever since Pinney Pool was closed as the result of an ADA-compliance lawsuit.

The city's parks and recreation department has hired a grant writer to help prepare an application for a Statewide Park Program grant to build a new public pool, according to Cultural Affairs/Recreation Coordinator Jennifer Ledbetter.

The maximum grant amount is $8.5 million per project, but part of the application process involves providing project estimates to justify the grant amount.

The application is due in December and receiving the grant is not a sure thing. The city's application will be judged on a point system across a variety of categories.

"There's a lot of rules that apply to this, it's really important that the community understand that it's a competitive grant and the funds are not guaranteed," Ledbetter said.

The city settled on a new pool as the grant project after multiple people made the suggestion during a July Quality of Life committee meeting.

Exact project plans have yet to be nailed down. If the grant is received, it will likely not be used to repair Pinney Pool. The new pool may go into the old Pinney Pool location, however, according to Ledbetter. No word yet on whether the name will be retained or not.

One of the aspects required by the grant application is community-based planning, hence the call for community input.

Community input on specific recreation features was sought at the last quality of life meeting. The most popular suggestions according to Ledbetter were a competition pool, a therapy pool, shade and a party area.

Public participation will also come into play in other ways.

"They also get to have a say in what kind of art we incorporate and [acting as] volunteers," Ledbetter said. "We have to have at least 20 volunteers for tree planting or mosaic tiles or something along those lines for the project as well."

A concept drawing plan is expected in roughly a month or two.

The city is partnering with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, Sierra Sands Unified School District, and the Lions Club on the project.

The Lions are partnering with the city for the application of the grant as a 501(C)3 non-profit organization.

Also participating is the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation, giving input and information. The IWVEDC has promoted a community pool as an important project for some time.

According to Executive Director Scott O'Neil, the EDC is aware and actively involved in helping the city’s efforts.

How to provide input for the project

Members of the public wanting to weigh in have a number of options. They can go on the City of Ridgecrest Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page and comment on a post about the project. They can email Ledbetter at jledbetter@ridgecrest-ca.gov or they can call the Kerr McGee Center building at 760-499-5151 and leave a message with an employee or on voice mail. The Kerr McGee Center — along with other city buildings — is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some information on the grant can be found on the city webpage under Parks and Recreation or on the City of Ridgecrest Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.

The city will be taking feedback at least until the upcoming week, but people can also submit it after that according to Ledbetter.

Next Quality of Life committee meeting is Oct. 6

The proposed project and grant specifics will continue to be discussed at Quality of Life committee meetings. Quality of Life committee meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month, with the next one scheduled for Oct. 6.

The public is invited to participate. Due to the pandemic, Quality of Life committee meetings are being held via Webex for the time being. Look for login information on Facebook, the city website and fliers around town, as well as in the Daily Independent.

There is talk of a possible outdoor in-person meeting once the weather cools off, Ledbetter said.

The project will also likely be vetted before the city council at some point.