The Ridgecrest City Council is holding a meeting with a short agenda Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The agenda lists only two action items. One is providing guidance to Council Member Kyle Blades, who as the city's representative, is scheduled to attend the League of California Cities' virtual annual conference Oct. 7-9.

Also on the agenda is discussion and direction to IWVGA representative Council Member Scott Hayman.

On the consent calendar is an item establishing an appeal fee for temporary employee housing permits and setting the fee at $100. Council previously approved an ordinance for the temporary employee housing permit.

Also on the consent calendar is an item approving a city attorney retainer agreement between Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O’Neill, LLP and city of Ridgecrest. This is the attorney firm that along with its predecessor firm has served the city for many years. If approved, the item will set a new monthly retainer amount of $11,000. The current monthly retainer fee for basic services of $9,500 has not changed since 2009, according to a staff report.

A closed session will be held at 5:00 p.m. On the agenda is a public employee performance evaluation for the city attorney and a case of anticipated litigation.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the council meeting will be held virtually with no public allowed to attend physically. Council members and staff also have the option of calling in.

Meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live. Videos are available for playback after the meeting, usually the following day.

The public can call in at 760-499-5010. Written comments can be submitted prior to the meeting via email at rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or by mail to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those sending comments are asked to state which agenda item their comment refers to.

The City Council agenda, minutes and video webpage can be viewed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council