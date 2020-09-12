The Indian Wells Valley Water District Board is holding its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Public participation will be limited to online video conference calls. To join the meeting via video conference visit WEBEX.com, click join in the upper right-hand corner and input meeting information as directed.

For further instructions see https://help.webex.com/en-us/WBX77420/How-Do-I-Join-as-Guest-Using-Cisco-Webex-Meetings-Online and read the directions under "to join as a guest." Meeting number is 126 208 4118 and password is Board.

On the agenda is a report and discussion of the Aug. 21 Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority public hearing at which the basin replenishment fee was approved by the IWVGA after the protest hearing failed to tally enough votes to shoot down the fee. The agenda also includes a discussion of policy on installation of flow-reducers for non-payment and AMI opt-out manual meter read fee as well as other items.

The entire agenda can be viewed online at http://www.iwvwd.com/board-of-directors/board-meeting-agendas/

No closed session is listed on the agenda.