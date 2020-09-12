In response to the rather detailed explanation and final conclusion of “accept the current situation,” by Mallory Boyd, in the September 5 – 6 issue of this newspaper, I challenge “accept…” and will continue to tackle the actual ROOT CAUSE of the issue.

That primary and bottom-line cause is the fact that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is diverting up to at least 460,000 acre feet of water in a one-year time frame into their aqueducts and taking it to LA where huge over-development on land that cannot supply its own water has exploded of the past years. This development area cannot support its own water so it has pursued taking water from elsewhere, ruining and destroying people, agriculture, ranches, etc. to support that expansion. LA development expansion is the result of real estate pushing for sales (many have made millions of dollars) and local government ignoring the final, destructive result in the name of more income from all the permits, etc. and then the huge increase in property taxes. Neither real estate nor local governments have any care or foresight for the destruction to the rest of the state from which they are … in my words … stealing their water.

Thus, the real answer to our aquifer’s lower levels is STOP LA from taking our water. Understand, our water level has been lowering since 1915 WHEN LA OPENED THAT FIRST AQUEDUCT and has been going down ever since. To correct a problem, one must correct the primary, root cause. Anything else is a waste of time and money and will never result in a permanent solution.

We, the private-property well owners and some of the other residents of Ridgecrest have tackled this mess and are pursuing at least 3 paths to correction. Much of our work and research appears on our website: http://www.sdarabians.com/CAWaterGovernmentInterference.html which is donated and maintained by one of our folks.

Lorry Wagner

Inyokern