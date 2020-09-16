Although the Maturango Museum isn’t reopening it’s doors just yet, it is offering a virtual Children’s Hour in the meantime.

“Hoot like an Owl” was videotaped by filmmaker Mark Pahuto, and will include puppets, poetry, stories and songs.

“When it’s time for doing songs or pretending to be owls, the children will see a few docents showing them what to do like was done before at the Museum. In fact, while making this video, each of us docents felt inspired by our recollections of the children’s enthusiastic participation and happy faces in past Children’s Hours,” a press release reads.

“We will very much look forward to any responses you’d like to share.”

“Hoot like an Owl” will be available for viewing on the Maturango Museum website starting Sept. 23. For those interested, the museum asks that you email the Education Coordinator at nora@maturango.org. in order to receive a PDF of owls to color for the event, as well as a survey to help with future productions.