A recurring march is planned every Friday at 6 p.m. starting from Freedom Park, according to Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens at the Sept. 16 Ridgecrest City Council meeting. Mike Neel called in and described the first March Tuesday as “an impromptu ‘March for Freedom.’”

Both Stephens and Neel took part in the Sept. 15 March which featured dozens of people, many “Trump 2020” flags and T-shirts, and no masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stephens said the upcoming march would be similar to the one Tuesday and asked people to “meet at Freedom Park and bring flags.”