The Indian Wells Groundwater Authority is leading a push to develop a comprehensive community visioning plan with a heavy emphasis on water. IWVGA Supervisor Mick Gleason broached the idea at the groundwater authority meeting Thursday.

Gleason called the initiative "Operation 2035" and said that Policy Advisory Chair Dave Janiec will coordinate the effort.

The announcement seemed to be news to Janiec, who called in toward the end of the meeting. Janiec described himself as "rather surprised but looking forward to this." Janiec and Gleason made plans to get together in the next couple of weeks to begin organizing the new effort.

"Operation 2035" is so-named because the goal of the initiative is to begin planning for what the community should look like in 2035 — the year the Groundwater Sustainability Plan has set for the area to be importing water.

Specific areas of concern include financing water purchases, financing the fallowing program and fallowing program interest and the use of recycled water.

The shape of the overall strategy is still nebulous, as Gleason explained in his lengthy description of the project.

"So the question that I would like to have presented and I would like to develop is ... what are we going to look like in 2035?" Gleason said. And I think we need to have those conversations now to understand and develop the best chance we can in the community to come together ... or not and develop a strategy for achieving our end objective."

The first step is formulating the questions that need to be asked to form strategies for the future, Gleason said. It is this task which is being handed off to Janiec and the PAC.

"I would like to have by the end of this year, the PAC develop a series of questions for us. I don't want the answers yet. I just want the questions. I don't even know what questions to ask for this strategy," he said.

"We need to build a future. We need to design it. We can't just sprawl our way through life anymore as a community. We need to design it, we need to shape it, we need to put energy behind it and we need to go get it. Because its not going to come in these difficult times for any of us. We have to go earn it. So that's what this is all about," Gleason later added.

"We have the tools available to us today in terms of this organization [IWVGA] to help make recommendations to the city, to the city's planning department, to other counties, and and all these other activities to say whatever you incorporate in your plans you must understand these are what our enablers are to help us and we can develop recommendations that we can forward to appropriate authorities so that they can then incorporate these ideas and help them build these strategies for our future,” he said.

Gleason also said he thinks Searles Valley Minerals has "a strong argument for pre-Navy water rights" and therefore "I think they have a wonderful opportunity to change the dynamic in how we are assigning those numbers."

He added he is looking forward to having the relationship between the IWVGA and Searles improve.

Another potential issue of concern is the shape of water governance.

"By 2035 do we need a water district?" Gleason asked. "maybe we need to have a water department that works for the city? I don't know but it certainly is an interesting thought."

Another issue is the potential for community growth.

"Is there going to be growth? I don't know but we need you the people to give us your thoughts," Gleason said.

Gleason's overall goal appeared to be for the players with competing aims to hammer out problems sooner rather than later.

"I think we need to engage those and get it going now," he said. "I encourage all of you to come up with your thoughts. Anything we can do to create a future that we want to design by ourselves is what I am talking about."

Feedback from others in the IWVGA as well as public callers was positive and in some cases enthusiastic.

IWVGA Vice Chair Council Member Scott Hayman suggested the groundwater authority establish some sort of a PR person to keep the public better informed. This was a popular suggestion.

As the discussion progressed the concept grew to likely include input from the Technical Advisory Committee, the city of Ridgecrest and possibly the three counties that overlie the IWV groundwater basin, not to mention the public at large. By the end of the meeting so many people had been mentioned as contributing input to "Operation 2035" that groundwater authority counsel Phil Hall noted get togethers will likely be termed "workshops" instead of "meetings" due to Brown Act requirements.

The water resource manager Steve Johnson, Stetson president, also gave a look at the upcoming draft schedule of key dates for the IWVGA and the GSP.

GSP pump fee adjustment/increase reporting begins Sept. 1, with its first full month of reporting at Oct. 1. The replenishment fee reporting begins Jan. 1, 2021 and transient Pool/Fallowing Program start negotiation process Aug. 21, 2021. There is no schedule on transient pool/fallowing program final decisions as yet, according to the water resource manager.

Meanwhile, not everyone is supportive of the recent approval of the basin replenishment fee and the direction the IWVGA is going. See an upcoming edition of the DI for more.

Cutline

Jessica Weston/Daily Independent