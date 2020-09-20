Suspect, police face off for an hour

A tense hour-long standoff between an armed woman and law enforcement officers ended peacefully in Ford City Sunday afternoon.

Police were attempting to contact a woman being sought in connection with stolen weapons in front of a home on the 200 block of Van Buren when the standoff started just after 1 p.m., a law enforcement officer on the scene said.

Details aren't immediately available, but the woman was armed and refused to put her gun down when ordered. The standoff continued in a yard between 215 and 217 Van Buren.

Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies negotiated with the woman until nearly 2 p.m. before she agreed to relinquish her gun and surrender.

After she was placed in a patrol car, an officer came out of the yard with a rifle, duffle bag and what appeared to be a gas can, all belonging to the woman.

This is a developing story. Check taftmidwaydriller.com for details.







