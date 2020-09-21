The city’s finance committee will hold a virtual meeting Monday at 5 p.m. On the agenda is a sales tax update and a discussion of rolled-over purchase orders.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Committee meetings are closed to public attendance until further notice. Only committee members and essential staff are allowed to be physically present.

Public participation is solely via call in. To participate, please call: 1-650-479-3208

-Meeting number (access code): 126 249 6217

-Meeting password: PaXde4DrW88

Also, please note: The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Sept. 22, 2020 has been cancelled.