I support the Basin Replenishment fee recently passed by the Groundwater Sustainability Agency (the GA). I am grateful to Councilman Hayman and to other GA directors who exercised political courage and cast votes to pass it. This is a pivotal time.

Many recent high quality studies identify the order of magnitude of our basin’s natural recharge showing conclusively that this valley is in critical overdraft. Not just a few farmers have caused our overdraft. All of us who irrigate our yards and expect nice green parks and athletic fields have also contributed to this problem.

There are only three scenarios for our future. The first is water importation which GA put into the Groundwater Sustainability Plan. The second is severe water conservation ending virtually all water use except for health and safety, i.e., mostly indoor domestic use. There is only enough natural recharge to accommodate this. The last scenario is to continue in denial and procrastination which will result in the State Water Resources Control Board taking over management of our basin and implementing severe water rationing which they refer to as “demand management.”

The GA plan also includes limited conservation and waste water recycling. Not mentioned but a management tool is brackish water treatment. All these together are insufficient to bring our collective water use into balance with natural recharge.

The GA cannot eliminate, change, or reduce water rights, even though our collective use of those rights is unreasonable and destructive. But it can manage the basin by charging fees. Hence the Replenishment fee which provides for acquisition of an external source of new water, such as entitlements in the State Water Project, for an agricultural fallowing program, and a small portion for mitigation of our overdraft effects on small wells. Fairness requires those who use more water than their share of natural recharge pay the cost of replacing that water.

Additionally, our state is in a water crisis and many other basins are in a competitive race to acquire more water. We are already late. The replenishment fee is needed NOW to quickly raise funds to buy re-saleable water rights in case importation proves feasible and/or to pay for the fallowing of agricultural land program. Replenishment Fee money collected and not used for its stated purpose must be returned to the pumpers who paid it. Any water sources we acquire and don’t use because importation proves infeasible may then be resold, likely for more than we paid. Inability to import would cause us to go to the second scenario — severe water conservation.

I am also concerned about the impact of these costs on our low income citizens, many of whom do not engage in outdoor irrigation and have not contributed to this problem. The water district needs to adjust the usage tiers so that the first usage tier for residential meters is sized to accommodate only indoor domestic use for some average number of persons and is not charged for the replenishment fee. This can and must be done in fairness to all those who do not engage in outdoor irrigation.

Tom Mulvihill

Ridgecrest