I have done some controversial columns in my day, but none as much as this one. Some may object to me writing about Carole Baskin again. Some may wonder if "Dancing with the Stars" deserves serious attention as a cultural touchstone. And even more may wonder if the whole topic is a fit use for column space in a newspaper. But I am undeterred. What follows is a review of Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" fame on "Dancing with the Stars."

For those who don't watch the show, "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC is pretty much what it sounds like. Stars, many of whom are losing their brightness quickly, pair with professional dancers and compete in a live competition.

The fun of the show is two-fold. One one level it is a talent show which the audience gets to vote on. But the real interest is in the stars. Some I would consider ringers, such as those who sing and dance for a living like Donny Osmond or Mya. Others are the results of obvious stunt-casting such as Tucker Carlson, Jerry Springer and even Former White House employee Sean Spicer — all of whom have competed on the show.

This year's cast surpasses all with the selection of Baskin. For those who don't know, she was accused by many of killing her husband Don Lewis and feeding him to her rescue tigers in the pandemic's favorite guilty pleasure Netflix documentary "Tiger King."

"I think she's creepy," said my mom Dorothy when Baskin appeared as the very last contestant of the season premiere wearing a sparkly pink and brown tiger-patterned costume.

“Dancing with the Stars” is not a show known for its subtlety, but they hit the tiger motif hard even for them.

Host Tyra Banks introduced Baskin as "the animal activist who's captured everyone's attention this year." To say the least. Banks added that Baskin was "getting ready to earn her stripes." Get it? Actually it looked like she already had them on. Fans of "Tiger King" will remember that Baskin was partial to animal prints anyway.

The introductory "package" shows Baskin at home with her big cats. She says that she has "absolutely no dance experience" and needs to get in "cat-fighting shape" to compete on the show.

The show paired her with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov for the competition.

So what's the verdict? Baskin may or may not be telling the truth about what happened to her husband but she was right on in describing her lack of dance experience. Pasha emerges from a cage and the two do an awkward routine to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger" in front of a giant fluorescent Tiger graphic.

"I hope they vote her off. This is painful," my mom commented.

After the dance, judge Bruno noted that she "didn't quite kill the Paso Doble," but made no comment on her husband.

Tune in next week to see if Baskin gets voted off the show.

Note: Baskin maintains her innocence and Lewis’ family ran a commercial looking for information on his disappearance in some TV markets. But she really can’t dance.

Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for the Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

