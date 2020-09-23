DI: Why are you running for council and what do you hope to accomplish if elected? Include any background information you think is relevant.

Aguirre: I am running for City Council because I feel there is a need in this country for people with appropriate desires and skill sets to come forward and serve the community for the higher good. I believe that I possess the necessary background and skills needed to collaborate with the other City Council members to provide the opportunity to allow full representation of the citizens of Ridgecrest.

DI: What are your thoughts about encouraging economic growth in the city and community? How can the city assist China Lake with its massive post-earthquake rebuild?

Aguirre: I believe we should make it easier to open businesses in the city. I would like all appropriate businesses to be encouraged to thrive here.

We can create an environment that attracts qualified people to want to come to our city. We should work with our schools to provide training for the necessary skills needed to work on the base and in the city.

DI: How would you lead the community during the COVID-19 pandemic? Will you encourage wearing masks and social distancing? How can the city maintain continuity of government and allow for public involvement during this challenging time?

Aguirre: I support social distancing. I advocate wearing a mask if the individual is a high risk person or chooses to do this for their own safety. I believe it is a personal responsibility to care for one’s health. We must follow state and federal guidelines and mandates to ensure proper safety protocols. Local government should maintain sanitary practices and appropriate spacing while encouraging safe public interaction.

DI: What are your thoughts about remaining strong in leading the city in times of crisis? Are you willing to work cooperatively with the state of California and Governor Newsom during disasters as well as during more normal times?

Aguirre: In times of crisis I will provide strong, level headed leadership. I will be present and active in providing guidance and assistance to the community. In all times, I believe working collaboratively with all individuals in state and federal capacity gives the best possible outcome for our city. I will work cooperatively and utilize all available help and assistance.

DI: What are your thoughts about the appropriate role of personal religion in the government sphere? Do you feel it’s appropriate to make decisions for the community based solely or primarily on your personal religious views regarding activities that are otherwise legal, for example the Timbisha Shoshone casino project and the sale of cannabis within city limits?

Aguirre: I believe that when elected to office one must bring forward personal values, integrity and ethics without bringing personal religious bias into the situation. I believe decisions should be made for the good of the entire city and therefore must include the opinions and views of the majority. I believe in the case of the Timbisha Shoshone Casino full disclosure of the positive as well as negative impacts should be provided to the public. In regards to selling cannabis in the city, we should follow state guidelines. In both of these examples, personal religious beliefs should not be a factor in the decision making process.

DI: Do you think public social media posts made by elected officials (particularly on important political or health and safety issues) should be fair game for the media to report on?

Aguirre: Yes.

Note: candidate responses may have received light editing, primarily for length.