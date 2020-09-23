DI: Why are you running for council and what do you hope to accomplish if elected? Include any background information you think is relevant.

Acton: I want to serve my community. I am passionate about helping others and being a public servant is one of the most difficult yet rewarding things a person can do. I want to ensure everyone’s voice is heard when it comes to shaping our community’s future. My objectives haven’t changed. I will continue pursuing economic development & stability while maintaining a balanced budget, I will continue pursuing any and all avenues for a community pool, and I will continue keeping an open dialogue with our small businesses and the Base on ways the City can help them.

DI: What are your thoughts about encouraging economic growth in the city and community? How can the city assist China Lake with its massive post-earthquake rebuild?

Acton: Ridgecrest has had a tough couple of years, yet we cannot forget to keep an eye towards our future. While we handle the present challenges by listening to our local businesses and helping them to find creative solutions to not only survive but thrive, we must also continue to look outside our city to bring in businesses & services. The Chamber of Commerce, Cal State Bakersfield & the IWVEDC have workshops on the various grants & assistance available to local businesses and the States office of Economic Development is still doing grant cycles for businesses for various assistance such as: waiving some fees, waiving some taxes, equipment purchasing and so on. The primary goal of this funding is to keep business in CA or encourage businesses to relocate to CA.

The City needs to ensure it’s processes aren’t cumbersome and together everyone is exploring options for the benefit of the community.

Our relationship with China Lake is vital and we need to be flexible in order to accommodate their needs & the needs of our community.

DI: How would you lead the community during the COVID-19 pandemic? Will you encourage wearing masks and social distancing? How can the city maintain continuity of government and allow for public involvement during this challenging time?

Acton: I think our City Leaders are doing a good job given the constraints. I don’t think I would do much differently than they have. As long as there are executive orders for masks & social distancing in place I will encourage it. Our city leaders have explored options on how to get our businesses opened sooner and I believe everyone is looking for creative solutions. As for public engagement, the city needs & is getting updated technology to help this process. Some of the technology is about 20 years old and that just can’t handle today’s technology. We need public participation and Council must keep the public safe; it’s a balancing act. On a positive note, I’ve noticed an upward trend in the viewing of meetings & there’s been more varied public input!

DI: What are your thoughts about remaining strong in leading the city in times of crisis? Are you willing to work cooperatively with the state of California and Governor Newsom during disasters as well as during more normal times?

Acton: Whether there is or isn’t a crisis, the role of a Council member is to be a strong leader. People are afraid, things are changing rapidly, people see their ‘piece of the pie’ shrinking, their futures becoming uncertain. It is the job of the Council to speak to & allay those fears. I believe leaders must be resilient, open-minded, transparent, have vision, empower others, & initiate action; especially during times of crisis.

Working with the State & the Governor is part of the job. Having a good relationship with our state leaders is key. It allows for open dialogue, opposing views & the ability to negotiate a compromise when needed. I have worked well & developed good relationships with Shannon, Vince & Kevin (Senator Grove, Representative Fong & Congressman McCarthy, respectively). Continuing those relationships is paramount to successful governing.

DI: What are your thoughts about the appropriate role of personal religion in the government sphere? Do you feel it’s appropriate to make decisions for the community based solely or primarily on your personal religious views regarding activities that are otherwise legal, for example the Timbisha Shoshone casino project and the sale of cannabis within city limits?

Acton: It is not appropriate to base decisions for the community on your personal religious views. When you run for office, you are choosing to set aside your self- interest and serve the community as a whole whether or not they voted for you. When a public agency makes a decision, the guiding principle must always be what best serves the public’s interests, not the personal self-interests or self-beliefs of the decision-makers.

I am willing to discuss the uncomfortable topics or to present an opposing viewpoint for discussion. Whether or not the constituents & I agree, I must represent their voice & I have proven I do just that repeatedly.

DI: Do you think public social media posts made by elected officials (particularly on important political or health and safety issues) should be fair game for the media to report on?

Acton: Yes and here’s why:

If you want your social media account to remain “personal,” don’t use it for official purposes.

Public officials don’t surrender their First Amendment rights by entering public service. You can maintain a personal social media account and use it to discuss your family, your golf game, or your thoughts as a citizen about world affairs. And like any other user of social media, you can block followers from a personal account for any reason you want to.

If you use your social media account for official purposes, though, the First Amendment restricts you from doing some of the things you could do with a purely personal account. If you don’t want to be bound by the First Amendment, don’t use your social media account as an extension of your office. If you use your account as an extension of your office, the First Amendment prohibits you from blocking people from the account—or suppressing or deleting their comments, or otherwise penalizing them—because of their viewpoints.

Note: candidate responses may have received light editing, primarily for length.