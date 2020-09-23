DI: Why are you running for council and what do you hope to accomplish if elected? Include any background information you think is relevant.

Rajaratnam: I am running for council as I have a passion for this community. My skill set will help in developing this community in various ways. I have served this community in various capacities and I realized that it is time for me to be a council member to represent this community and its amazing people at this crucial time. I want to be a voice of this community on the city council. My experience as a banker, as a planning commissioner, as a chamber board director, College Foundation director, as a Rotarian and attending/participating in city council meetings has given a great exposure to this community to learn the needs of this community and what is required for its growth.

My primary goals are base sustainability and building Ridgecrest economy. I strongly believe that base is the backbone for Ridgecrest. Without base there is no Ridgecrest. I want to extend my full support for the sustainability of base. I also believe that without Ridgecrest there is no base. So building Ridgecrest is equally important. How do we build Ridgecrest? We need to bring manufacturing and industrial jobs to our community.

DI: What are your thoughts about encouraging economic growth in the city and community? How can the city assist China Lake with its massive post-earthquake rebuild?

Rajaratnam: I am a pro-growth person. I strongly believe in Ridgecrest economic growth. As a commercial lender for my bank, I always promoted Ridgecrest and was instrumental in getting many commercial construction projects that have led to the economic growth of Ridgecrest. I will continue to do the same in my profession and as a council member. I want to simplify the approval process for construction projects so that we can attract more developers to Ridgecrest. I want to bring manufacturing businesses that support the activities that take place on the base.

Base rebuilding is vital for our economic growth with contractors and labor coming from out of town. We need to be welcoming and make their temporary stay comfortable. We need to work with base on temporary housing, we need to come up with some coupon program to make dining affordable for them and we need to provide quality life in Ridgecrest.

DI: How would you lead the community during the COVID-19 pandemic? Will you encourage wearing masks and social distancing? How can the city maintain continuity of government and allow for public involvement during this challenging time?

Rajaratnam: We need to lead by example. We need to walk our talk. Pandemic has taught me that as a responsible citizen, I need to follow what the experts and lawmakers say. Having different layers of protection always helps. If the government has done research and come up with certain measures to protect us and others from the pandemic, I would encourage everybody to follow the CDC guidelines, wear masks and maintain social distancing. I know wearing masks is inconvenient but if that is going to protect you even to the extent of 10% I would wear it. I miss social gatherings, but if that helps stopping the spread, I would follow social distancing.

Government can’t afford to come to a standstill because the public can’t attend the meetings in person. Our economy is hurt by twin earthquakes and the pandemic and not moving forward with what needs to be done by the city would add more pain to our economy. Public should take advantage of calling in or send letters in advance. We are in a precarious environment and need to make adjustments to continue with normal business.

DI: What are your thoughts about remaining strong in leading the city in times of crisis? Are you willing to work cooperatively with the state of California and Governor Newsom during disasters as well as during more normal times?

Rajaratnam: I want to be there for the community as a leader. I want to lead by serving. I need to be strong and take timely decisions and act on those decisions diligently. I would bring unity in our community in times of crisis so that we can work together keeping the best interests of everyone in the community. People can have different views and opinions but if the goals are same we can work together to do great thing for our community. We can work as different notes on a musical chord to bring a workable solution. I am willing to work cooperatively with the state of California and Governor Newsom during disasters as well as during normal times. I am a person who wants to work in harmony wherever and whenever possible. I want to work with the state and follow state rules, but at the same time I will not hesitate to call out if the state is intimidating us or putting our people and economy at risk.

DI: What are your thoughts about the appropriate role of personal religion in the government sphere? Do you feel it’s appropriate to make decisions for the community based solely or primarily on your personal religious views regarding activities that are otherwise legal, for example the Timbisha Shoshone casino project and the sale of cannabis within city limits?

Rajaratnam: I have my strong religious beliefs but do not want to impose those on others. I stand for my faith and if that faith is attacked then I have to stand for it. For example, if somebody wants me to vote favorably on something like – “there is no God” or “not to have In God we trust” — I would oppose it. With regard to casino and cannabis, to me they are not religious issues. They are like any other community issues/developments for which various factors are to be considered. For the casino I would look into the pros and cons of location, whether the project is viable, if the management is capable, socioeconomic effects of it, quality of life and the overall impact of the project. For cannabis I would look for the input of law enforcement, public safety, health effects of drug abuse, protecting our children from drug abuse, having quality of life. I will listen to what the community has to say on both these issues and take an informed decision. I can not turn my head away from the harm it does for the sake of filling the city's coffers.

DI: Do you think public social media posts made by elected officials (particularly on important political or health and safety issues) should be fair game for the media to report on?

Rajaratnam: If a public official posts something on social media on any issue, he or she is making his or her opinion publicly known. I don’t see any reason why this should not be reported by the media. Social media is a public platform and hence whatever is posted there is a public matter.

Submitted bio:

My wife Hadassah and I moved to Ridgecrest in 1999 along with our 2 children. I have been in the banking industry for the past 30 years and am currently Vice President and Branch Manager for Mission Bank, Ridgecrest. My wife is the Director for Immanuel Child Development Center and Immanuel Christian School. My children participated in many local events and speech competition as they grew up here.

I have been involved in Ridgecrest community during the past 20 years.

Note: candidate responses may have received light editing, primarily for length.