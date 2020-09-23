After two months of planning, the Ridgecrest Community Garden celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

“Thank you [to] everyone who made contributions of money, their time, materials, or by telling others about our community garden. We appreciate everything, and we couldn't have done this without you,” Tyrone Ledford said in a Facebook post after the opening.

Ledford is one of the community garden’s organizers and is president of Holistic Divine Innovations, a nonprofit.

“After COVID-19 hit, as a society, we realized how much we depended on corporations, and I wanted to help out [the community by] creat[ing] our own organic food resources,” Ledford said.

Volunteers planted a variety of foods including squash, kale, swiss chard, collard greens, arugula, okra, beans, peas, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, beets and radish, as well as a mulberry and peach tree.

The Ridgecrest Regional Hospital sponsored the garden’s greenhouse, Richmond Elementary donated the wood used for the raised beds, Grocery Outlet donated soil and water bottles for the grand opening, The Home Depot for donated soil and wood chips, C and C Training Stables donated horse manure for the raised beds, True Value for donated a tiller rental, United Rentals provided an auger rental.

“We got a lot of support from the community and local businesses,” Ledford said.

The garden does not have set hours of operations but plans to make an announcement in their upcoming October newsletter. For more information, join the Ridgecrest Community Garden Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ridgecrestcommunitygarden.