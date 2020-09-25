Cerro Coso Community College is offering Spanish for Native Speakers online with instructor Lucila Gonzalez-Cirre starting Oct. 10.

“You may need the coursework as part of a degree program you’re enrolled in, or you might want to learn how to write the language without slang or "sloppy" grammar; or to gain an appreciation and pride of the diverse cultures of Spanish,” Gonzalez-Cirre said.

“The class is offered through specialized instruction and materials that build on the student’s existing language skills and cultural knowledge.”

The course is designed for native Spanish speakers, who can already speak, read, and write the language but want to further develop their fluency

“Cultural topics will also be in order for students to have a deeper understanding and awareness of their cultural heritage,” according to a Cerro Coso press release.

For more information about SPAN C180, or assistance with registration contact the College Counseling Department at counseling@cerrocoso.edu.





