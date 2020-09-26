Ridgecrest Regional Hospital recently installed new EKG equipment in all of its Liberty Ambulances, and the equipment is already saving lives.

The technology helped confirm that on Sept. 11, Delilah Padgett was having an ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), a serious type of heart attack, according to a Ridgecrest Regional Hospital press release. She was feeling dizzy and fell when her family called 911.

Kern County Fire Department Engine 74 as well as Liberty Ambulance Rescue 2 responded. Based on the readings from the new equipment, combined with Padgett’s medical history, Mercy Air 14 was called and transported her to a STEMI center in Lancaster.

Padgett survived and is currently recovering at home, according to the RRH press release.

“By sharing stories like this, our hope is that the general public will understand how much training and preparation the EMS providers invest to make cases such as this a success” Erin Cocciolone, RRH/Liberty Ambulance’s Director of EMS Operations, said.