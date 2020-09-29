Defendant gets 16-month state prison sentence

The man arrested for threatening and following a teenage girl in Taft in July was sentenced to a 16-month state prison term.

Joey Logyn Beau Chavez was ordered to report to Wasco State Prison by the sentencing judge following his no contest plea to threatening with the intent to terrorize.

Chavez was arrested by Taft Police on July 2 after they responded to reports of a man following and yelling at a teenage girl in the area of Tenth and San Emidio.

The young girl was able to flee the area and ran to a business in the Albertsons Shopping Center to escape the assailant.