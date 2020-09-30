Fowler pleads no contest to weapons charge

The woman involved in an armed standoff with police and Sheriff's deputies in Ford City has taken a plea deal.

Edwina Fowler, 43, agreed to plead no contest to possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the standoff as well as a spousal battery and vehicle theft charges from prior cases.

Fowler was arrested on Sept. 20 at the end of a standoff in the 200 block of Van Buren. She was armed with a .22-calibre rifle that she held during the standoff before she agreed to surrender to officers.

She was being sought on the weapons charge and several other warrants when officers spotted her in the area of Cedar and Van Buren just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 20.

She ran into the yard of a house and was confronted by officers and the standoff ensued.

Fowler is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 23.

She is being held in the Kern County Jail pending sentencing.