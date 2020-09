Evading officer in a vehicle, warrant arrest, vandalism

6:06 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:35 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:43 Trespassing

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.

8:59 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

10:18 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Devon's Body Shop, Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:40 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:34 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:08 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Wade Av/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:42 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Harding Av, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:49 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Chris's Signs, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:56 Traffic Stop 2009280018

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:45 Evading Police Officer w/ vehicle

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:47 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at N. Tenth St/Irene St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:07 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Williams Wy. Possible 20002. Disposition: Report Taken.

6:23 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Williams Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:08 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Thomas St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:11 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Urgent Care on E. North St.. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:25 Suspicious Circumstances9

Occurred on Village Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

9:58 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:46 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Taylor St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:10 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).