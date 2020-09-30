Structure will hold cafeteria, bookstore other offices

Taft College's long-awaited student center is on track for completion sometime next spring.

The project, originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2018, was delayed numerous times and construction was finally halted after the college fired the original contractor.

After lengthy negotiations with the firm that bonded the original contractor, work finally restarted and progress on the large structure on the 700 block of Wildcat Way at the east end of the TC campus.

It's the final piece of Measure A, the 2004 bond that has financed a complete remodel of the old college campus.

When it’s completed, the student center be a center of activity. The bookstore will move back on campus with a site inside and the center will hold the TC cafeteria, student lounge, student game room and meeting rooms and offices.

The exterior of the building has taken shape over the past several months and is filling in.

Currently, TC spokeswoman Susan Groveman said, work underway underway includes kitchen

rough-in , interior drywall and insulation, as well as curtain wall installation for in-fills of glass at two curved roofs.

Next week exterior work and landscaping starts for the surrounding footprint of the building, including fine grading, storm drains, landscaping, and common areas.