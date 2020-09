Seventeen-year-old dies when SUV overturns near Main Drain Road

A Wasco teenager was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 46 near Lost Hills Tuesday night, the Kern County Coroner said.

Florencio Zamora, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 10:05 p.m. accident.

Zamora was driving a sports utility vehicle on the Highway west of Main Drain Road when, for unknown reasons, it left the road and overturned, the coroner said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.