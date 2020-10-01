Victim complained of skin irritation after substance was tossed from pickup

Taft Police are investigating after a man told police someone threw a substance from a truck on him that caused skin irritation bad enough for him to be taken to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday police and medical aid were dispatched to the Lucky 7 store at A St. and South Tenth.

The victim, an adult male, told officers he was walking on the 300 block of South Tenth when someone threw the liquid on him from the passenger seat of a black pickup.

The man complained of irritated skin and was transported.

There is no known motive for the attack and the victim didn't know the person that threw the liquid.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call Taft Police at 763-3101.